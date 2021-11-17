Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 542,983 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the third quarter worth about $173,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 103.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.