Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $253.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.53. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

