Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 40 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares in the company, valued at $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.