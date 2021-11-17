Taseko Mines’ (TKO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

TKO stock opened at GBX 162.36 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.16. The firm has a market cap of £460.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.98.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.