Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.70. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 264,831 shares.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.21 million and a PE ratio of 23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

