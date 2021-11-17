Tatton Asset Management plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TAM opened at GBX 585.55 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £344.98 million and a PE ratio of 56.31. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 293,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total transaction of £1,541,641.50 ($2,014,164.49).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

