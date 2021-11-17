Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 179,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.