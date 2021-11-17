TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of TC Energy worth $51,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 9,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

