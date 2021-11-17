TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

