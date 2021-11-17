TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.53.
About Magellan Aerospace
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.