TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$582.49 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
