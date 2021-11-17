TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$12.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MAL opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$11.73. The company has a market cap of C$582.49 million and a PE ratio of -31.43.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.