Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wolfe Research

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$35.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.34. 1,363,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,784. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.34 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

