Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

TLS stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after purchasing an additional 782,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

