Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Telos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TLS opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,340,919. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telos stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telos were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

