Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 20435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telstra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 6.17%.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.