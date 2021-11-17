Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. 7,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574. Temenos has a 12 month low of $117.16 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.88.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.