Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.39

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

