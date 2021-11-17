Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

