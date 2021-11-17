Teresa A. Borden Sells 150,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.83. 234,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

