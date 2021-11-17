Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan Sells 29,332 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TEX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,442. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

