Terra Trading Down 17.7% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Terra has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $42.12 or 0.00070208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $17.97 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 903,675,314 coins and its circulating supply is 426,657,589 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.

