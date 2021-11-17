Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

