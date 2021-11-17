Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.