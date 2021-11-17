TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

NYSE:TFII opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

