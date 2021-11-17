TFI International (TFII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) recently:

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$139.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.71. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$64.48 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,712 shares of company stock worth $21,337,279.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

