TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $29.00. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 4,581 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

