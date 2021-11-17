TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

