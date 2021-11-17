The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.29.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.55. 2,907,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $222.11 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

