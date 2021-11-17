The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.12. 19,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,124. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.33 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

