The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $35.22.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

