The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $130.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.71 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,981,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after buying an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.