The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.87 EPS

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

