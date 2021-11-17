The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
