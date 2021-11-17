The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

