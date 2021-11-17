The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 2,167 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $184,260.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $2,554,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

