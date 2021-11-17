The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $700.82 million, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.