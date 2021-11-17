The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of RMR stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 89.94%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.
About The RMR Group
The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.
