The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 753.13 ($9.84), with a volume of 909857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.52).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 730.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

