The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SHYF stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.71.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.