The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toro were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.