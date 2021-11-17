The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $111.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 195.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,237 shares of company stock worth $4,079,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

