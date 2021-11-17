The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

