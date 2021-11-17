Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III Acquires 1,024 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $19,077.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a PE ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

