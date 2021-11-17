Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.