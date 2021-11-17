Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $428.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $241.24 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

