Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.67% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

