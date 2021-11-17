Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

