Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $25,575,935. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,528.51 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,431.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

