Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 16.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 110,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

