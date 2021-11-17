Tom Libassi Buys 10,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi purchased 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

LON:HUW opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.70. The stock has a market cap of £112.77 million and a PE ratio of -34.22.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

