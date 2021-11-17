Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in October

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the October 14th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPZEF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

