Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.81

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.81 and last traded at $74.77, with a volume of 18228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

